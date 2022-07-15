Two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are blocked at Highway 520 after a cement truck rolled over Friday morning and dumped a portion of its load, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The westbound Highway 520 off-ramp to northbound I-5 is also blocked fully for this collision, WSDOT said shortly after 10 a.m. The I-5 express lane reversal began early to alleviate traffic on northbound I-5, the department said.

Trooper Chris Klukas said there were no injuries and no other vehicles involved. The cement truck, currently on its side, spilled only 2 to 3 yards of its load, he said, but the cleanup was expected to be lengthy.

For roughly one hour Friday morning, all northbound lanes were closed but by 10 a.m., the left lane at the East Roanoke Street overpass had reopened. The two right lanes remain blocked for cleanup and removal of the concrete truck, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

THIRD UPDATE: The westbound SR 520 off-ramp to northbound I-5 is now also blocked fully for this collision.



We are beginning the I-5 Express Lane reversal sweep operation early to alleviate traffic on northbound I-5. @wsdot_520 pic.twitter.com/cz3zWjng0K — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 15, 2022

Drivers are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.