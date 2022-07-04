A multiple-car collision has closed all northbound lanes of I-5 near Northeast 145th street, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Detectives are at the scene, according to Washington State Patrol.

Northbound drivers must exit at Northeast 145th street (exit 175) or sooner, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, and should continue to expect delays.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 11 a.m., the department said on Twitter.

State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said one person is in custody on suspicion of vehicular assault. Two passengers from the second vehicle, one male and one female, were transported to Harborview for injuries, he said.

A spokesperson for Seattle Fire said the two injured are in critical condition, after being extricated from their vehicle by firefighters.

Happening now. NB I-5 near 145th. All lanes blocked due to a 2 vehicle serious injury collision causing driver under arrest for Vehicular Assault. Avoid the area. Detectives on scene. pic.twitter.com/7mVp2lDIUA — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 4, 2022