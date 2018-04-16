A 20-foot-wide mudslide on the BNSF Railway lines has shut down all commuter-rail service between Seattle’s King Street Station and Everett.

BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas said Amtrak and Sound Transit service will be suspended for 48 hours while the rails are cleared.

Freight service, however, is expected to resume between the two cities around midday Monday once the majority of debris has been removed.

The slide occurred at 6 a.m., a mile north of Mukilteo.

On average, 50 trains use the tracks on the Seattle to Everett corridor every 24 hours, Melonas said.

He said heavy rain over the past week caused the slide, which left mud 3 feet deep and 20 feet wide on the tracks.

That portion of tracks is prone to mudslides.

However, Melonas said, “We’ve seen fewer slides this season than last because there has not been as much rain overall and because we invested in catch walls and retaining walls.”