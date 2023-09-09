Attorneys for a woman whose son was one of six young people killed in a Tacoma car crash in July have submitted a $20 million claim for damages to the city of Tacoma and the state of Washington.

The claim, which is the first step toward a lawsuit, alleges Highway 509 and the intersection at Alexander Avenue where Javan Runnels and the others were killed is a well-known danger area that the city and state have not addressed.

The state and Tacoma have 60 days to resolve the claims out of court before the attorneys for Lisa Campbell may file a lawsuit.

At around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, July 16, the driver of a BMW SUV with a passenger inside T-boned a Kia carrying seven people visiting from Arizona. The Kia, which was on Alexander Avenue, caught fire. Six of its occupants died, including Runnels.

Detectives said at the time that speed and a driver running a red light likely contributed to the crash, although Campbell’s lawyer, Mo Hamoudi of Herrmann Law Group, said they have not received any confirmation of that information.

Spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Dakota Russell, said the agency’s investigation is nearly done, pending some additional information from the city of Tacoma. For now, no new details are available, said Russell.

Regardless of what the WSP investigation shows, Hamoudi said there’s more than enough evidence to show that stretch of road is unsafe. The intersection at Alexander Avenue is the first after a long and straight drag on Highway 509, when drivers can pick up considerable speed, he said. Records obtained by Hamoudi and his partner, Steve Trinen, show two prior fatal collisions at or near this intersection dating to 2018, plus a lengthy list of other crashes. Even if there were negligence on the part of a driver involved, that does not negate the safety risks of the road design, Hamoudi said.

“We believe that this case involves a deficient road design that creates an inherently dangerous intersection, provides inadequate separation of vehicles, inadequate traffic control measures, and inadequate visibility and warning of the upcoming dangers of the intersection for vehicles approaching it,” he said.

Spokespeople for the city of Tacoma and the Washington State Department of Transportation offered condolences to the family, but declined to comment further.

The $20 million claim would be for general damages, including emotional and separation. Campbell wants to see this area of road improved so no one else is hurt there, said Hamoudi.

Exactly how the road should be changed is not part of this claim, but could include lowering speed limits, adding more stops or better signage, said Trinen.

Traffic deaths so far this year are trending higher than last year, which was already the deadliest year on Washington’s roads since 1990. Analysts at the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission noted there have been fewer total deadly crashes, but that more people have died in each.

Campbell told KING 5 her son had been visiting Tacoma for a convention.

“Javan would help anyone who needed it, his heart was so big,” Jenafer Gray, Runnel’s aunt, wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Our family is so broken.”