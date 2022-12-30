Going out New Year’s Eve? Consider leaving the car at home and saving money on what’s likely to be an expensive Uber. All modes of public transportation will be free, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced this week — an annual tradition to encourage safe travels on a booze-heavy night.

On King County Metro, free service was set for 3 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday. On Sound Transit, free rides run from 4 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. Community Transit and Everett Transit are also going fare-free.

The Seattle Streetcar will run a bit later than normal — until 12:30 a.m. Sunday — and won’t take fares.

The one exception is the Monorail, which is privately operated. Fares must still be paid. The route between Westlake and Seattle Center will run until 11 p.m. Saturday, before pausing for the fireworks and drone display at the Space Needle at midnight. Service will resume from 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. to accommodate revelers leaving the show.

For those who do decide to drive to the party, keep in mind that Washington State Patrol will be in out in larger numbers, looking for people driving under the influence.

New Year’s Eve tends to be a busy night for law enforcement and emergency response.

Washington State Patrol made 27 DUI arrests in King County last year.

There’s some hint that the emphasis on safe driving has worked: The average number of crashes in Seattle on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day dating to 2004 — 34 and 32, respectively — is about on par with an average day in Seattle, according to data from the Seattle Department of Transportation. There were eight recorded traffic deaths between the two days in that same time period.