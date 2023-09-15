Ferry service between Seattle and Bremerton halted for a period Friday afternoon after intense vibrations aboard the Walla Walla led crews to dock the boat for inspections.

The ferry Chimacum was set to move over to the Bremerton route from the Bainbridge crossing, said Washington State Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling, reducing sailings between Bainbridge Island and Seattle to just one boat. That could be a problem for anyone heading to the Mariners game Friday night.

The issue with the Walla Walla appears to be its propeller, Sterling said. It’s not uncommon for the boats to hit floating logs or even crab pots, as was the case with Puyallup recently. The severity of the damage is still under assessment by divers who were dispatched to Bremerton.

Passengers should expect delayed service to both Bremerton and Bainbridge Island, Sterling said.

Travelers from Bremerton can take the Kitsap Transit passenger ferry, which runs until the final boat leaving Seattle at 10:10 p.m. Those heading into the city from Bainbridge for the game should check the schedule and the Washington State Ferry app.

The Bremerton route has run on reduced, one-boat service for several years now as Washington State Ferries struggles with staffing. As a result, losing one boat to mechanical issues shuts down the whole crossing.

The Walla Walla has so far had a difficult 2023. Earlier this year, it lost power to its steering and ran aground on Bainbridge Island.

This is the second boat this week to be pulled from service because of mechanical issues. The ferry Spokane, between Edmonds and Kingston, was shut down due to generator problems. It was returned to service Friday morning.