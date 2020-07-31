The Montlake Bridge in Seattle will close all day Saturday in both directions, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., to replace a steel-grate panel on the drawspan deck, the Washington State Department of Transportation says.

The construction will force drivers to detour by either using I-5 and the Northeast 45th Street exit, or by winding through Capitol Hill to the University Bridge, if they are traveling to the University of Washington from points east and south. One sidewalk of the Montlake Bridge will remain open.

Meanwhile, Washington State Ferries continue to be decimated by crew shortages, as employees stay home to reduce COVID-19 exposure. The Mukilteo-Clinton and Edmonds-Kingston runs will again be reduced this weekend to one vessel. Seattle-Bainbridge and Seattle-Bremerton trips are also reduced.

Highway 203 at Duvall is in the early days of a six-week closure to build a fish culvert under the roadway at Loutsis Creek. A marked detour adds two miles for travelers passing through the town.

Also, overnight closures for deck replacement will resume at the northbound First Avenue South bridge in Seattle, with the next session planned from 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Looking ahead, the 103-year-old, northbound Interstate 5 Columbia River bridge, between Portland and Vancouver, will close Sept. 12-20 for repairs to its lift equipment, forcing two-way traffic to cram onto the adjacent I-5 bridge.