New rechargeable battery-powered buses — hundreds of which are expected to arrive on King County streets between 2025 and 2035 — will come in a high-visibility hue called “Energy Yellow,” King County Metro Transit revealed Wednesday morning.

Most local and express coaches will display the fluorescent yellow color in front with “Seafoam Blue” in the rear, General Manager Michelle Allison said at a reveal event in Tukwila. RapidRide buses will remain dark red with a new purple back end, and wire-powered electric trolley buses remain purple.

Metro already operates 40 battery buses, mostly out of South Base in Tukwila to reduce air pollution that accumulates in the Duwamish and Green River valleys, also home to lower-income communities. A few others recharge at Eastgate Park & Ride in Bellevue.