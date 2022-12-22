In advance of what could be an onslaught of freezing rain in the region, King County Metro said it would switch to its emergency snow network Friday, stripping service down to just 65 core routes out of its typical roughly 150.

The remaining routes will serve “core” areas around King County, including First Hill, downtown Seattle and the University of Washington. Buses will travel on roads that receive regular treatment and that avoid the county’s hilliest areas. Riders can see the full list of available service as well as alternate routes on Metro’s website.

Fares will still be collected, but Metro said it will not remove passengers for lack of payment.

Metro is advising people against traveling unless necessary and warned that anyone living in outlying areas should not expect regular transit service. The agency will monitor conditions and adjust. It expects to restore most routes by Saturday morning.

Riders should not expect planning apps or services to necessarily reflect the reduction in service.

An average 226,000 riders rode King County Metro on weekdays last month.

Community Transit buses in Snohomish County will be following snow routes. The agency has removed all of its 60-foot coaches and replaced them with 40-foot buses.

Sound Transit’s light rail will continue to run. As temperatures hover in the 20s, crews will run trains on the light-rail tracks all night to prevent their freezing, Sound Transit announced Thursday — a not-uncommon move during the coldest days. Some of Sound Transit’s bus lines started operating on alternate snow routes earlier in the week.

Snow is challenging enough in hilly Western Washington, but freezing rain can create a uniquely difficult environment on the roads. The precipitation passes through warm air as it falls, melting the snow into water, before it enters cooler air again and refreezes, according to the National Weather Service.

The result is a coating of ice on road surfaces, trees, power lines and much else. Forecasts show some areas around Western Washington could see a half-inch of ice accumulate.

And this is all arriving on one of the year’s busiest travel days.

Problems cropped up Thursday even before the worst of the ice was due to arrive. Interstate 90 was closed in both directions Thursday near North Bend after multiple collisions. The freeway later reopened. Meanwhile, the Washington State Patrol had, by midafternoon, responded to more than 150 calls over a 34-hour-period. One collision involved a WSP trooper.

Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation has been on the job around the clock, clearing the city’s main roads. The department cleared the Burke-Gilman Trail on Wednesday.

Side streets are likely to be icy, as are sidewalks. Clearing walkways is the responsibility of homeowners, but the rapid accumulation of ice likely means many have not done the job.

Travelers on Interstate 5 should be aware that the freeway’s express lanes through Seattle will remain southbound until at least 11 a.m. Friday. Switching the lanes to northbound, as the Washington State Department of Transportation usually does for the afternoon commute, would require traffic be cleared from the roads, raising the risk of ice accumulating.