The transit agency will allow all riders to board buses without paying between 7 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Michelle Baruchman
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Party goers, rejoice: King County Metro will offer free rides on New Year’s Eve for the second year.

The transit agency will allow all riders to board buses without paying between 7 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday. The discount also includes DART, Access services and the Seattle Streetcar.

Sound Transit Link light rail will extend service to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The streetcar will operate until 1 a.m.

Metro will operate on Sunday service schedules and will add extra buses to certain night routes in Capitol Hill and downtown.

“We hope existing and future riders will utilize Metro to help them celebrate the New Year this year,” King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove said in a news release.

Follow King County Metro Transit on Twitter, @kcmetrobus, for scheduling updates, or visit the agency’s holiday service webpage.

Michelle Baruchman: 206-652-6588 or mbaruchman@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @mlbaruchman.