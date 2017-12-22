The transit agency will allow everyone to board without paying or swiping ORCA cards for 24 hours, beginning 4 a.m. Dec. 31.

A holiday gift from King County Metro Transit to you: Free bus rides on New Year’s Eve.

The transit agency will allow everyone to board without paying or swiping ORCA cards for 24 hours, beginning at 4 a.m. Dec. 31. Sound Transit Express buses are not included.

Rides on Seattle’s streetcar system, which runs until 1 a.m., will also be free, Metro Transit said.

Also, Sound Transit will add Link light-rail trips, with trains running northbound from Angle Lake Station to the University of Washington every 30 minutes until 1:30 a.m., according to a news release announcing the promotion. Southbound trains from the UW will run until 2 a.m. Riders must pay the usual fare.

Metro will add buses to routes running near party destinations such as Seattle Center, Capitol Hill and downtown, the agency said. Metro previously increased late-night service via tax hikes approved by Seattle voters in 2014.

“We want people to go have a good time and know they can get home safely, affordably, and reliably,” King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove said in the news release.

Buses, as well as Link light rail and Tacoma Link, will operate on Sunday schedules on New Year’s Day, as well as Christmas Day. Sounder service will not run New Year’s Day.

Follow King County Metro Transit on Twitter, @kcmetrobus, for scheduling updates, or visit the agency’s holiday service web page.