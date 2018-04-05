The program, designed to expand access to hiking trails and reduce trailhead congestion, cost less than budgeted and received rave reviews last year.

Trailhead Direct, the shuttle service launched last summer to connect Metro riders to nearby hiking destinations, will expand pickup locations in Seattle and serve more trailheads this year.

The program, designed to expand access to hiking trails and reduce trailhead congestion, cost less than budgeted and received rave reviews last year.

Beginning April 21, shuttle service will operate every 30 minutes on weekends and holidays from the Mount Baker Transit Station in South Seattle to trailheads at Margaret’s Way, Chirico Trail-Poo Poo Point, the High School Trail, and East Sunset Way.

The shuttles also will stop at Eastgate Freeway Station and Issaquah Transit Center.

Service between Sound Transit’s Capitol Hill light-rail station and Mount Si and Mount Teneriffe will start May 19. Stops along the way include Eastgate Freeway Station and North Bend Park and Ride.

Trailhead Direct also will serve Mailbox Peak trailhead from North Bend beginning in the early summer.

Shuttles hold between 19 and 27 people, plus two bicycles for each trip. Rides cost $2.50, Metro’s standard off-peak adult fare, until July, when Metro implements a $2.75 flat fare.

In its first year, about 900 people — about 40 a day on weekends and on Labor Day between August and October — used the service.