This weekend’s deck construction on southbound Interstate 5 moves to the inside lanes, so that traffic funnels through downtown Seattle’s collector-distributor lanes on the right side.

Southbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, during this 10th of 15 scheduled repair weekends in Sodo for 2022.

Contractors will replace six worn-out expansion joints between I-5’s elevated road decks, and pave around three joints where the old surface is bumpy, passing Beacon Hill.

Meanwhile, a separate project will cause shifting single-lane closures northbound, where the Washington State Department of Transportation is widening the skinny I-5 viaduct to three lanes at Seneca Street.

The express lanes will point north all weekend, while the ramps from I-90 onto southbound I-5 will close, except for two hours following stadium events. During those limited times, the I-5 collector-distributor detour will shrink to one lane, so the I-90 and postgame drivers can have their own full lane to enter I-5, said spokesperson Amy Moreno.

Speaking of express lanes, the wide segment of that route near Lake Union will shrink from four lanes to three until February, while contractors build the landing site for a new bus-carpool lane linking Highway 520 to I-5.

Out at Lake Washington, the Montlake Boulevard and Lake Washington Boulevard ramps to eastbound Highway 520 will close for ongoing lid construction from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Two lanes of westbound I-90 across the lake will close from Friday night at 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Two soccer games will attract thousands of drivers and transit riders Sunday, as OL Reign hosts NJ/NY Gotham FC at noon, followed by Sounders FC against Real Salt Lake at 7 p.m. The Mariners will be on the road in Texas.

The annual Obliteride walk-run-bike event to raise donations for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center goes all day Saturday, and last year attracted 5,400 participants. The event will start at the University of Washington and will circumnavigate trails and roads around Lake Union, the southern third of Lake Washington, and for the 100-mile ride, also Lake Sammamish.

Sound Transit light rail remains on its normal frequency of 10 minutes between trains.