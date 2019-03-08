Join The Seattle Times' Traffic Lab at a free event on March 27 to discuss transportation-related issues.

The Alaskan Way Viaduct closure may be behind us, but the Seattle Squeeze is just getting started.

Join The Seattle Times’ Traffic Lab on March 27 as we discuss those upcoming changes and help you prepare.

We’ll introduce ourselves , unveil our editorial priorities as we enter our third year, and answer your transportation-related questions. Bonus points if you can stump transportation reporter Mike Lindblom !

Stop by the aptly named The BottleNeck Lounge in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Bring your story ideas and what you’d like to see us dig deeper on. We’ll hang around for a couple of hours, in case you get stuck in traffic and run late.

Space is very limited, so please RSVP here .

Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 27

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Location: The BottleNeck Lounge

Address: 2328 E. Madison St., Seattle 98112

*Must be 21 years of age or older*

Directions: If you’re taking public transit, buses 8, 11, 43, and 48 stop near The BottleNeck Lounge. Bike routes are available via East Madison Street and East Thomas Street. Street parking is available next to the lounge.

Email Michelle Baruchman at mbaruchman@seattletimes.com with any questions.

We hope to see you there.