Durkan’s pick for the crucial post, if confirmed by the City Council, will take charge during one of the most challenging times to get around in Seattle’s history.

The Alaskan Way Viaduct will close next month and will be replaced by a deep-bore tunnel with less capacity and no downtown exits, kicking off several years of “maximum constraint” for travelers.

The Washington State Convention Center and Colman Dock are undergoing massive rebuilds, and Sound Transit is trying to choose routes through Seattle to expand the region’s light-rail network. In March, construction on the new convention center will evict nearly 600 buses a day from the downtown transit tunnel, further crowding downtown streets.

The transportation department has been led by interim directors since late last year, when Durkan took office and Scott Kubly resigned.

Durkan at the time described Kubly’s departure as a mutual decision but has since made it clear that she didn’t think highly of his performance. Facing criticism for waiting to appoint a permanent boss as the department has struggled with rising costs and unkept promises on bike- and bus-lane projects, she has pointed blame backward.

Durkan interviewed three finalists earlier this month. Those were Kamuron Gurol, Sam Zimbabwe and Mike Worden, Crosscut reported last week. Sources not cleared to speak publicly confirmed the names. The mayor’s search committee selected four finalists but one withdrew before being interviewed, one source said.

The mayor’s office has declined to release the names of the finalists.

Gurol is a corridor development director at Sound Transit, where he works on light-rail, bus-rapid-transit and commuter-rail projects. He previously served as city manager for Burien.

Zimbabwe is chief project-delivery officer for the District Department of Transportation, where he guides the development of Washington D.C.’s network, including walking, biking and transit.

Worden is an independent consultant who specializes in strategic planning, military operations and business development.

As a major general in the Air Force, he served as Warfare Center commander and air-combat vice commander.

When Kubly stepped down, Durkan tapped Goran Sparrman as interim director, his second stint running the agency on a temporary basis. Sparrman previously had served as transportation director in Bellevue and deputy transportation director in Seattle.

The mayor wanted Sparrman to be her permanent transportation director, but he departed in August for a job in the private sector.

Sparrman led a review of the Seattle department’s operations and its troubled Move Seattle levy. During his time as interim boss, Durkan suspended the First Avenue streetcar project, which remains stalled.

Linea Laird has been Seattle’s interim director since Sparrman’s departure. Laird previously served as administrator of the Highway 99 tunnel project for the Washington State Department of Transportation.