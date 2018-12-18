Durkan's pick for the crucial post, if confirmed by the City Council, will take charge as multiple projects are in various stages of development, all with their own significant impacts the city's congested roadways.

Mayor Jenny Durkan chose Sam Zimbabwe to run the Seattle Department of Transportation Tuesday, tapping the Washington, D.C., department of transportation’s chief project-delivery officer to guide the city’s transportation system through what promises to be one of the most challenging times to get around Seattle in recent history.

Durkan’s pick for the crucial post, if confirmed by the City Council, will take charge as multiple projects are in various stages of development, all with their own significant impacts the city’s congested roadways.

The Alaskan Way Viaduct will close next month and will be replaced by a deep-bore tunnel with less capacity and no downtown exits, kicking off several years of “maximum constraint” for travelers.

Learn more about Traffic Lab » | Follow us on Twitter » Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., NHL Seattle, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, Sabey Corp., Seattle Children’s hospital and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

The Washington State Convention Center and Colman Dock are undergoing massive rebuilds, and Sound Transit is picking routes through Seattle to expand the region’s light-rail network. In March, construction on the new convention center will evict nearly 600 buses a day from the downtown transit tunnel, further crowding city streets.

“We needed someone with a bold vision for transportation in Seattle,” Durkan said. “Someone who’s had experience delivering big projects on time and on budget.”

The transportation department has been led by interim directors since late last year, when Durkan took office and previous director Scott Kubly resigned.

Durkan at the time described Kubly’s departure as a mutual decision but has since made it clear that she didn’t think highly of his performance. Facing criticism for waiting to appoint a permanent boss as the department has struggled with rising costs and unkept promises on bike- and bus-lane projects, she has pointed blame backward.

Durkan interviewed three finalists earlier this month. Those were Zimbabwe, Kamuron Gurol, and Mike Worden, Crosscut reported last week. Sources not cleared to speak publicly confirmed the names. The mayor’s search committee selected four finalists but one withdrew before being interviewed, one source said.

The mayor’s office has declined to release the names of the finalists.

Zimbabwe is chief project-delivery officer for the District Department of Transportation, where he guides the development of Washington, D.C.’s, network, including walking, biking and transit.

Gurol is a corridor development director at Sound Transit, where he works on light-rail, bus-rapid-transit and commuter-rail projects. He previously served as city manager for Burien.

Worden is an independent consultant who specializes in strategic planning, military operations and business development. As a major general in the Air Force, he served as Warfare Center commander and air-combat vice commander.

When Kubly stepped down, Durkan tapped Goran Sparrman as interim director, his second stint running the agency on a temporary basis. Sparrman previously had served as transportation director in Bellevue and deputy transportation director in Seattle.

The mayor wanted Sparrman to be her permanent transportation director, but he departed in August for a job in the private sector.

Sparrman led a review of the Seattle department’s operations and its troubled Move Seattle levy. During his time as interim boss, Durkan suspended the First Avenue streetcar project, which remains stalled.

Linea Laird has been Seattle’s interim director since Sparrman’s departure. Laird previously served as administrator of the Highway 99 tunnel project for the Washington State Department of Transportation.