Masks will continue to be required on buses, trains and ferries in the Seattle area, despite a ruling from a federal judge in Florida striking down the Center for Disease Control’s federal mandate on airlines and public transportation.

How strictly the rules will be enforced is unclear as mandates have fallen away in most other public settings, and with mask use on some modes of transportation mixed.

Regardless, King County Metro, Sound Transit, Washington State Ferries and Kitsap Transit on Monday said their current requirements would not change as the judge’s ruling could be appealed and directives changed once more.

“While a federal judge in Florida ruled against the transit mask mandate, there may be an appeal from the Justice Department that could lead to a delay in implementation, or for the decision to be altered or overruled,” Metro spokesperson Sean Hawkes said in a statement. “In the meantime, Metro’s mask mandate remains in effect.”

Spokesperson for Sound Transit John Gallagher said, “Sound Transit will maintain its decals and other mask-related signage until we have received further updates from the federal government. We will be evaluating next steps.” Gallagher did not say whether such signage would be backed up by enforcement.

Kitsap Transit, which runs three passenger ferries into downtown Seattle, “continues to require that everyone on its services to wear face masks,” said spokesperson Sanjay Bhatt. “We will continue to enforce masks on our services until TSA updates its written directive to operators of public transportation.”

The Transportation Security Administration said Monday it would no longer enforce the requirement on public transportation and transportation hubs.

In a message to staff Monday, Washington State Ferries said there would be no immediate changes. “We informed our employees today that current mask policy for WSF vessels/buildings stays in effect pending further review of today’s ruling,” Deputy Communication Director Dana Warr said in an email. “All employees should continue to follow the guidelines currently in place until the CDC/TSA provides us further direction.

While local land and sea transportation options took a wait-and-see attitude to the ruling, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and airlines moved more swiftly.

Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said travelers are no longer required to mask up at the airport, though some airlines may be requiring them on planes.

Local airline giant Alaska Air announced Monday it was dropping its mandate, effective immediately, as did Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

Responding to the ruling, the Biden administration acknowledged the federal mandate was no longer in place and that enforcement would stop as federal agencies decided how to respond.