In light of a federal court ruling striking down the nationwide mask mandate on airlines and transit, local public transportation agencies on Monday and Tuesday began rolling back their requirements that riders wear face coverings.

In the immediate hours following the Monday ruling, Seattle-area agencies largely kept their current policies in place, albeit without strong enforcement mechanisms. By late Monday and early Tuesday, however, that shifted.

Eight Seattle-area transit-agencies — Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit, Seattle Department of Transportation, Seattle Center Monorail and Sound Transit — said in a joint statement Tuesday that masks are now optional.

“In accordance with yesterday’s statement from the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA), agencies providing transit to riders throughout the Puget Sound region announced that face coverings will no longer be required on transit, at transit facilities or in transit hubs effective today,” the statement said.

The agencies reiterated that masks are still welcome for those who wish to wear them. Signage may take some time to update, the agencies said.

After initially announcing it would maintain its rules on masking, Washington State Ferries said Monday evening that face coverings would be optional on its boats and in terminals. In its notice to riders, the ferry system reminded passengers that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommended wearing masks inside, but that people could choose not to.

Outside of the Seattle area, transit authorities in Whatcom, Clark, Benton-Franklin and Spokane counties repealed their requirements.

In Oregon, Portland’s TriMet also said masks would be optional.

The ruling striking down the federal mandate came from a federal judge in Florida, who deemed it out of the scope of the CDC. The Biden administration has not yet said if it will appeal the ruling. The mandate had been set to expire May 3.