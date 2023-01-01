A driver on Interstate 5 died early Sunday after he walked out of his crashed car in Tukwila and was hit by a passing motorist — one of two fatal wrecks this weekend.

The Tukwila incident happened just before 3 a.m., just beyond the Highway 518-Interstate 405 junction. A rear-end crash happened in the second lane from the left, and when the driver in front exited his car, a third vehicle killed him, state troopers said.

The victim, a 33-year-old Renton man, isn’t publicly identified yet, pending notification of his family. The State Patrol’s collision notice lists no charges, and says drugs and alcohol weren’t involved. A 66-year-old woman driving the third car was taken by ambulance to Valley Medical Center. Freeway traffic was fully blocked for nearly four hours during an investigation.

Farther north in Whatcom County, a motorcyclist identified as Jonathan R. Carter, 49, of Marysville died on I-5 just after 6 p.m. Saturday. He was northbound entering Bellingham, when he lost control during a lane change and landed in the median, the State Patrol said. The causes remain under investigation.

Meanwhile, troopers in King County arrested at least 11 people suspected of driving while intoxicated overnight, Trooper Rick Johnson, a State Patrol spokesperson, said Sunday morning. Troopers conducted extra holiday patrols, in coordination with seven western states. King County Metro Transit, Sound Transit and Community Transit provided free fare as an alternative to driving.