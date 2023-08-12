A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a light-rail train Saturday morning while crossing the railway in South Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The train traveling along Martin Luther King Junior Way South struck the man around 9:30 a.m. near South Holly Street. Seattle police and fire crews responded to the scene in the New Holly neighborhood and found the man there with injuries.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.

Sound Transit light-rail service was delayed for about an hour after the emergency response.

The incident occurred within the light-rail line’s most dangerous stretch, on MLK Way South, where trains are on the surface rather than being elevated or tunneled like other parts of the line. Multi-government teams have considered safety changes to the crossings, where trains are close to cars, trucks, bikes and pedestrians.

Material from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.