Service was delayed due to a switch malfunction at the Othello station. Coincidentally, a man also fought with sheriff's deputies there.

Sound Transit light-rail service was temporarily delayed at some South Seattle stations early Monday due to a malfunctioning switch at the Othello station.

The holdup occurred, coincidentally, as King County sheriff’s deputies fought to get a man into custody at the same station, police said.

Ryan Abbott, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said deputies were responding to a report of a man who was “high on an unknown drug” when they were attacked by the man.

“As soon as they got there, he started fighting with them,” Abbott said.

Deputies were getting the man into handcuffs, he said, just as Seattle police officers arrived for backup at about 6 a.m. No law-enforcement officers were injured, Abbott said.

The man was taken to the hospital, Abbott said.

Regular service resumed at all stations by 7 a.m.