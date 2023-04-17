The parking garage for the Lynnwood Transit Center opened Monday, ahead of when light-rail service to the city could begin sometime in 2024.

The garage contains 1,670 parking stalls in a five-level building and nearby surface lots have around 226, bringing the transit center’s total parking to around 1,900 spots. Construction on the garage began in October 2020.

The garage opening ahead of light-rail service, Sound Transit says, allows people to find plenty of parking while ongoing station work blocks the surface lot. Entrances to the parking garage will be off 48th and 44th avenues, and there will be an elevated connection to the light-rail station.

Landscaping around the garage and surrounding areas will include plants native to the Pacific Northwest and “drought-tolerant ornamental plants,” the agency said in a news release.

When light-rail service begins, riders will be able to take transit from south Snohomish County to Seattle and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. A ride from Lynnwood City Center Station to downtown’s Westlake Station will take 28 minutes, or less from the Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline North/185th, and Shoreline South/148th stations.

Thousands of commuters currently change between express buses and trains at Northgate Station.

“The opening of the Lynnwood City Center Parking Garage is an exciting reminder that we’re drawing closer to the opening of Lynnwood Link,” said Lynnwood Mayor and Sound Transit Board Member Christine Frizzell in a news release.

But Sound Transit has still not made a decision about whether it will open a partial Eastside starter line first, or whether to prioritize the Lynnwood line. The Lynnwood Link and East Link lines are each projected to add more than 40,000 daily riders.

Seattle Times staff reporter Mike Lindblom contributed to this report.