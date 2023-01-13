Last summer, an Eastside starter line looked like a straightforward solution to light-rail construction delays.

Sound Transit could open eight stations by spring 2024 to whisk riders across Bellevue, until contractors rebuild miles of flawed track ties across Lake Washington to complete a full connection to Seattle.

But a Bellevue-first timetable would delay four stations’ mid-2024 openings on the Lynnwood extension by at least three months, Kimberly Farley, the agency’s deputy CEO, reported this winter. Thousands of riders north of Seattle would see finished tracks they can’t ride yet.

That’s because Sound Transit needs to space its grand openings at least six months apart, allowing enough time for safety tests, practice trips, operator training and customer-service adjustments.

Voters approved higher sales taxes in 2008 to build both the Lynnwood Link and East Link lines, each projected to add more than 40,000 daily riders.

The board’s System Expansion Committee looked at the trade-offs Thursday.

Instead of choosing sides this month, as expected, they’re pondering a $6 million investment for technical finishes and social equity studies, to keep the Eastside starter line doable until they can give a final green light, anticipated by October.

The Lynnwood-first option is still on the table. Staff will research how to supply 16 more rail cars on the existing 1 Line for several months in 2024, even as Sound Transit’s second train maintenance base and the Eastside 2 Line remain cut off in Bellevue.

If the Lynnwood corridor opens first in mid-2024, that might push Eastside service out to spring 2025, but the route would extend from Seattle to downtown Redmond in one move, an earlier report said.

A light-rail ride from Lynnwood City Center Station to downtown’s Westlake Station will take 28 minutes or less from the Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline North/185th, and Shoreline South/148th stations. Thousands who now change from express buses to trains at Northgate Station would hop on the light rail closer to home.

“People in Lynnwood, they are ready to ride,” Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell said in committee last month. “There is pent-up demand. We have been hearing about this wonderful short trip to the airport and downtown, and I fear that if we don’t open Lynnwood first, you know, there’s going to be a heck of a lot of disappointed people in Snohomish County.”

Likewise, solid reasons exist to open a Bellevue line as soon as possible. It was originally supposed to open first, in mid-2023, until Sound Transit discovered 5,400 concrete track ties, known as plinths, were defective and must be rebuilt in the former express lanes of Interstate 90, causing a year’s delay.

Expansion committee chair Claudia Balducci, a Metropolitan King County Council member from Bellevue, has championed the starter line. Bellevue is also home to a new train maintenance base, downtown towers and the rail-oriented Spring District with tech businesses and apartments. A park-and ride garage with 1,500 stalls at South Bellevue Station beckons travelers from Renton and Issaquah.

An Eastside starter line could provide trips every 10 minutes most hours of the week, assuming Sound Transit can hire 33 train operators, according to a December staff presentation.

If Sound Transit opens the Lynnwood route before the I-90 crossing is done, there’s a risk of overcrowding, said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers in an interview. Trains could arrive every 8 minutes, instead of at a 4-minute frequency, at the outset. Eventually, Eastside trains are supposed to cross the lake and turn north toward the University of Washington and Lynnwood, alternating with trains from SeaTac, to provide double capacity. Frizzell said the squeeze would be tightest in the evenings when people in Seattle and Snohomish County try to board the same trains downtown or at UW.

Meanwhile, the Washington State Department of Transportation is finally ready to rebuild worn Interstate 5 decks in North Seattle. Years of rotating two-lane shutdowns fuel the need for rail options, where commuters between Lynnwood and Northgate can escape traffic.

Frizzell would like to consider whether WSDOT can change its plans, and continue to patch I-5 until the cross-lake rail connection is built to enable Lynnwood-Northgate-downtown service every 4 minutes.

Farley, the Sound Transit deputy CEO, emphasized Thursday that a six-month interval between grand openings is essential, in light of past “lessons learned.” Sound Transit’s audit of the 2021 Apple Cup train stall in a tunnel near Husky Stadium found the agency’s 60-day startup plan before opening a new UW-Northgate line did not include adequate time for “maintenance activities.”

The greatest risk to opening either the Eastside or Lynnwood line promptly is a shortage of skilled operators, mechanics and other workers, that could stretch the delays by another six months, Farley reported.

Meanwhile in South King County, new tracks from Angle Lake to downtown Federal Way, scheduled to open in late 2024, will likely be postponed until late 2025 or beyond. Soil near wetlands was too unstable to build foundations near I-5 at South 252nd Street, so contractors must design and build a long-span bridge. At the request of transit board member Nancy Backus, the mayor of Auburn, transit staff are examining whether they can open the new Kent/Des Moines Station as a starter segment, north of the wetlands.