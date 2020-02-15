By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Amanda Snyder is a Seattle Times staff photographer. Reach her at asnyder@seattletimes.com.
Most Read Local Stories
- Where others failed, now Amazon is taking up the case against the president
- No Valentine’s Day date? Seattle demographics could be to blame
- Seattle is so far gone on inequality we're beyond the movie 'Parasite'
- Washingtonians are falling for romance scams — here's how to protect yourself
- Keep on paying: Washington state Supreme Court sides with Sound Transit in car-tab case
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.