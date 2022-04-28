Ferry service in the San Juan Islands is currently severely reduced, after one of the four boats that travels to and from Anacortes sustained damage near the Lopez Island dock Wednesday evening.

Exactly what happened is still under investigation, but at around 4:30 p.m., the anchor on the Yakima ferry came loose, dropping several feet down the side of the boat and swinging in place. The loose steel anchor, which weighs many hundreds of pounds, bent metal on the ferry and punctured the ship’s hull above the waterline, said Ian Sterling, spokesperson for Washington State Ferries. The dock on Lopez Island also “has some pretty good damage,” said Sterling.

No injuries were reported.

How the anchor came loose is unclear, said Sterling. It’s possible a hard landing by the Yakima jiggered it free, but it’s also possible the damage to the dock was only caused after the anchor dropped. Sterling noted that the Yakima has a history with this dock: In December it made a hard landing in the same place.

“It’s certainly not ideal and it’s a little bit of a mystery that we’re going to solve,” Sterling said.

John Hennen was traveling to Friday Harbor, on San Juan Island, Wednesday night. As the ferry was making its midway stop on Lopez Island, Hennen heard a “wham” and the whole boat lurched forward.

“There was no weather, there was no high winds, there was no particular reason for that to happen,” he said. Hennen then peered over the side of the boat, between the ferry and the bumpers leading into the dock, and saw a sheet of metal near the hull that looked like it had been rolled up.

Advertising

“It looked to me like the ship probably wasn’t going to sink or anything but there were people making jokes about the Titanic,” he said.

At around 6 p.m., all passengers were told to exit the ferry. Hennen and the other passengers waited on shore until another ferry came to pick them up. Hennen arrived in Friday Harbor by around 8:30 p.m.

So far, 18 daily sailings in the San Juans have been canceled as a result of the ferry’s damage. Sterling couldn’t say when those runs might return. The Coast Guard will need to examine the ferry and the dock, he said. In the meantime, Washington State Ferries is looking at all options, including bringing in another ferry from another route. New reservations for the San Juan ferries have been suspended and any fees for not showing up to a previously reserved spot in line will be waived.

“It’s a ballet dance of how you move things around,” he said. “The San Juans being true islands we need to get some kind of service up there.”

Service across the ferry system has struggled to stay on pace amid staffing shortages and vessel maintenance. The routes between Edmonds and Kingston, Seattle and Bremerton and Vashon, Southworth and Fauntleroy have consistently seen service reduced due to crewing issues.

Other routes, such as the one between Seattle and Bainbridge, have seen chronic delays.

The state Legislature allocated around $1.5 billion to the ferry system, most of which will go toward building four new hybrid-electric boats. Of the total, $350 million will go toward operating expenses.

The ferry system recently announced a partnership with the Seattle Maritime Academy to recruit more workers to the system, especially those who can work in the engine room.