A log-truck spill at the Edmonds ferry terminal is leaving drivers stranded on the M/V Spokane, and the route from Kingston may be closed for hours.

Nine logs landed partly onto the dock pavement, when they slid off one of the paired axle sets behind the semi, during the mishap just before 11 a.m., pictures show.

The Edmonds dock can’t be used until a logging company arrives with lifting equipment, said Ian Sterling, Washington State Ferries spokesperson. He said the vessel appeared to be mostly empty.

Log trucks cross Puget Sound nearly every day, including on this route, Sterling said. Ferries staff don’t know yet why the load tumbled, but the travel lane does have slopes and curbs that large loads must avoid.

Travelers should take alternate routes, such as Bremerton to Seattle, said Sterling.

There won’t be any improvised route changes, such as Kingston to Mukilteo, unless the closure somehow stretches past Monday evening, he said. The Mukilteo dock is scheduled to close Tuesday morning so docking and pedestrian paths can be moved to a new Mukilteo terminal Tuesday evening — but Sterling said the agency won’t have two adjoining routes blocked at the same time.