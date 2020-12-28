A log-truck spill at the Edmonds ferry terminal left drivers stranded for a couple hours on the M/V Spokane while temporarily closing service from Kingston.

Nine logs landed partly onto the dock pavement when they slid off one of the paired axle sets behind the semi during the mishap just before 11 a.m., pictures show.

The last log was retrieved by arriving log-company machinery just before 1:30 p.m. as passengers applauded, said spokesperson Ian Sterling of Washington State Ferries.

About 150 people and vehicles were stuck aboard the vessel behind the stalled truck, he said.

Service might resume soon if a follow-up inspection of the ramp and hoist equipment finds no significant damage, Sterling said.

As of 1:51 p.m., the cars were off the ferry and an engineering inspection still needed to be done before the Spokane could resume trips, according to Seattle Times photographer Mike Siegel, who was at the dock.

Log trucks cross Puget Sound nearly every day, including on this route, Sterling said. Ferries staff don’t know yet why the load tumbled, but the travel lane does have slopes and curbs that large loads must avoid.