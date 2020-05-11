King County Metro will direct riders to wear cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, local officials said Monday. However, there will be no legal enforcement of the directive and drivers will not turn away passengers without face coverings.

Face coverings include “fabric masks, a scarf, a bandanna or a disposable nonmedical mask that can cover your nose and mouth,” said County Executive Dow Constantine.

The announcement came as part of a county directive instructing residents to wear face coverings in locations where they can’t keep a distance of 6 feet from others. Officials emphasized there will be no legal enforcement of the directive, which takes effect next week.

“We cannot succeed if we turn these social distancing and other protective measures into some sort of cat-and-mouse game. It needs to be a broad voluntary compliance in the community,” Constantine said.

The directive does not create grounds for law enforcement to stop or cite people, said Dr. Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Duchin urged people to cover their faces to prevent the spread of the virus to others. With more people returning to work, “there’s a real threat the outbreak will flare up,” Duchin said.

Advertising

Both bus drivers and riders will be required to wear face coverings, but drivers will not prevent passengers without face coverings from boarding, the county said in a news release. Aboard buses, riders will hear recorded reminders about wearing face coverings. Security officers will “communicate” the guidance to riders, the release said.

Ken Price, president of ATU Local 587, called the directive “good news,” but said, “we believe [a] NO Mask No Ride [requirement] would be the safest improvement to date.”

King County Metro and Sound Transit already encouraged passengers to wear face coverings on board buses and trains. Some other transit systems, including Los Angeles’ Metropolitan Transportation Authority, have recently begun requiring masks, though enforcement remains tricky.

As many people work from home, transit has been designated an essential service and Metro has designated its drivers “first responders” who should continue working unless they show symptoms or are in high-risk categories.

Drivers have grappled with the newfound dangers of the job and its many interactions with the public. Two bus drivers in the region, 59-year-old Metro driver Samina Hameed and 41-year-old Community Transit driver Scott Ryan, have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Metro has offered drivers cloth masks, suspended fare collection, instructed riders to board through back doors when possible and imposed new limits on how many passengers should be on board a bus at once to allow for social distancing.

Sound Transit will “post prominent signage directing riders to wear face coverings,” said spokesman John Gallagher.

“We believe the vast majority of riders will comply [with] this directive, and most have already been doing so based on our and the CDC’s past encouragement,” Gallagher said in an email. “However, please note that Sound Transit doesn’t have the practical or legal means to take effective action against those who refuse to comply with the directive.”