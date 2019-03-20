Seattle has a new transportation director.
Sam Zimbabwe, confirmed by the Seattle City Council last month as director of the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), comes to Seattle from Washington, D.C., where he worked as an associate director of policy, planning and sustainability, before becoming chief project delivery officer.
He faces new challenges here.
Zimbabwe will be charged with steering the delayed and over-budget downtown streetcar back on course and managing the over-promised $930 million Move Seattle levy, in addition to boosting morale in a department that had been without a permanent director for more than a year.
On Tuesday, March 26, at 1 p.m., Traffic Lab reporter Michelle Baruchman will ask Zimbabwe your questions in a Facebook Live Q&A.
You’ll be able watch the Q&A here when it goes live.
Follow The Seattle Times on Facebook for more coverage of transportation issues in Seattle.
