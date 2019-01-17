The station, seen for the first time by the news media during a tour, has 150 workers on site, has notched 450,000 man-hours of work, and is set for completion in September, according to project manager Mark Pickerill. Then, after further prep and train testing, the station, along with two others on the Northgate extension,...

Sound Transit showed off its construction progress at Roosevelt Station on Thursday, as a north Seattle subway extension is 70 percent complete.

The U District, Roosevelt, and an elevated Northgate station are on track to open by September 2021, on a 4.3 mile mostly-tunneled extension. The monthly progress report shows five months of time cushion still in the work schedule, raising the possibility to open earlier – but much work remains, such as track fastening, signals, and delivery of new Siemens railcars.

Roosevelt Station includes a fixed staircase down to boarding level, to prevent delays and crowding in the event escalators fail. Escalator stalls have been a chronic problem for more than two years at the University of Washington Station, which was completed in 2016 with only escalators at the low level, because of a steep, narrow geometry. A portion of the U District Station is being redesigned to add a permanent, box-shaped staircase in the center of the station.

Coincidentally, at the same time as the Roosevelt tour, locally-owned Dick’s Drive-In held a press conference in Kent, to oppose Sound Transit’s plans to consider the property at 22420 Pacific Highway South along with other sites, for a future rail maintenance base.