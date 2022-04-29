Link light-rail’s Stadium Station reopened after a police response Friday morning at the nearby Greyhound bus stop.

Shortly before 9:40 a.m., Sound Transit said 1 Line service has resumed normal operation at all stations with service delays, after an emergency response interrupted service between the Sodo and International District stations.

The agency had sent a “bus bridge” to move light-rail passengers between SODO and International District/Chinatown stations during the incident.

Police officers were seen detaining a person in the immediate area just before 9:30 a.m.