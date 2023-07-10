Light rail service between Othello and Columbia City stations was delayed Monday after a collision, apparently between a car and a train, around 10 a.m.

There were no immediate signs of serious injury, said Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher. No arrests have been made, according to a spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department.

Service was halted for about an hour, during which time Sound Transit offered a bus connection between the two South Seattle stations. Crews quickly restored service, first on a single track then to normal operations. Gallagher said passengers might experience some residual delays but that they should clear quickly.

The collision, at Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Brandon Street, was strong enough to jolt train passengers. The Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department both responded to the scene.

Sound Transit is planning extra service Monday and Tuesday to serve fans attending the MLB Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

Transit advocates have repeatedly raised safety and equity concerns about running light-rail service at street level in Rainier Valley. Between 2009 and 2022, trains have hit a vehicle, person or object 136 times in the tracks of MLK Way and four times at MLK Way stations. Eight people have been killed and about 54 injured on MLK Way.

Seattle Times reporter Scott Hanson contributed to this report.