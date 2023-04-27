The Sound Transit 1 Line is running on one track Thursday evening between the Westlake and Stadium stations due to emergency maintenance.

Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm disclosed Thursday, in her routine report to the transit board, that a crew working on the city of Seattle’s Pine Street renovation project punctured a hole in the lid of Westlake Station. A transit spokesperson said workers were removing a clock from the sidewalk.

Commuters should board from the Angle Lake platform, and plan for additional travel time until further notice, according to Sound Transit officials.

The transportation agency advised passengers traveling between the Westlake and Stadium stations to use King County Metro routes 7, 36, 48 and 124.

Seattle Times staff reporter Mike Lindblom contributed to this report.