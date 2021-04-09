Sound Transit light rail will again be shut down this weekend between the University of Washington and Sodo stations through early Monday morning, according to Sound Transit.

Shuttle buses will replace light rail between the two stops this weekend, while contractor crews work to connect the overhead catenary power and train signal systems for East Link to the existing line, Sound Transit said in a Friday statement.

It’s the second of five consecutive weekend closures while the work takes place.

During the closures — from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday — fares won’t be required for the shuttle buses, which will run every 10 minutes.

Light-rail trains will continue to run every 15 minutes between the Angle Lake and Sodo stations, the statement said.

