The Alaskan Way Viaduct will soon go the way of the Kalakala and King Dome — another Seattle landmark piled onto the scrap heap of history.

The remaining section squats at the end of Marion Street, greeting ferry riders as they disembark. Contractors are working to remove this last double-decker section of the highway along the waterfront and could complete the task as early as this weekend.

Removing the Marion Street section caps off nearly 20 years of work and planning since the roadway was damaged by the Nisqually earthquake in 2001, said Laura Newborn, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

“It is something I hope people are proud of,” she said. “It clears the way for Seattle to build a spectacular waterfront.”

The last stretch of the highway between Pike Place Market and the former Battery Street Tunnel, where the road transitions to one level from being stacked, will be completely removed later this fall.

The Marion Street portion stood as the rest of the viaduct came down to support the footbridge for ferry passengers until a new bridge was built by the city of Seattle. The demolition, which began in March, is part of the $3.3 billion project to replace the viaduct with a four-lane tunnel from that opened earlier this year. The tunnel goes from South Lake Union, goes under downtown and emerges near the stadiums.

Alaskan Way will remain narrowed to two lanes at Marion Street while crews clean up rubble and prepare the road for use again. Clean-up and road restoration along the waterfront will continue through about mid-October, Newborn said.

Newborn said people shouldn’t expect major traffic changes.