The northbound Highway 99 onramp from the West Seattle Bridge is closed due to a large hole in the ramp, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

A 5-foot-by-4-foot hole was discovered Tuesday night, according to the department. Bridge preservation crews are evaluating repairs for the hole Wednesday morning.

Drivers should seek alternate routes. There is no estimated time for reopening.

At 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Metro dispatchers could be heard telling Seattle bus drivers to detour away from the ramp and enter downtown using First Avenue South instead of Highway 99. Around the same time, a police car and half-a-dozen stuck cars were seen near the hole.

The 270-degree ramp has had multiple small potholes over the last few years. It was not rebuilt during the West Seattle Bridge repair that was completed in September.

Traffic in this corridor has increased during the last few weeks, to the point where morning backups have been forming at this ramp and on Highway 99 near the tunnel entrance.