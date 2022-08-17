Three lanes are closed on northbound I-5 near the Georgetown area after Washington State Patrol arrested a woman Wednesday morning.

Traffic was backed up three miles within the hour, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said troopers initially saw a woman in the Federal Way rest area with “obvious impairment” around 10 a.m. The driver would not listen to commands, rammed a patrol vehicle and started driving northbound, he said.

After a supervisor authorized a pursuit, officials used a maneuver forcing the car to spin around backward and stop. There were no injures, and the woman was taken into custody without incident, Johnson said.

The left lane and the high-occupancy lane are both open, he said. There is currently no timeline for when the on-site investigation will finish and the lanes will reopen, Johnson said.

