Northbound Interstate 5 in Woodland was completely closed after a landslide and there is no estimated time of reopening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

All three lanes were blocked at milepost 22, south of Longview near Dike Road, shortly after 3 p.m. Monday due to the slide. At least two vehicles were stuck in the debris, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn.

UPDATE: At least 2 vehicles struck debris. No injuries! Here is a view from the scene. https://t.co/T0JdxdAgvp pic.twitter.com/mlJZnCGuoO — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) April 10, 2023

Nobody was injured, Finn reported. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Northbound I-5 is also closed in Salem, Ore., after a shooting involving an Oregon State Police trooper left one person dead.