Sounder commuter trains connecting Snohomish County to Seattle will be canceled all week because of continued rain in the weather forecast that raises the threat of landslides.

A so-called atmospheric river has brought more than the usual January dose of precipitation.

So far this month, 9.4 inches have fallen in the Snohomish River basin, or 87% more than normal. The National Weather Service predicted a 90% chance of rain Tuesday evening, and more showers Thursday evening.

Soils are so saturated that even a $16 million bluff-strengthening project in Mukilteo last decade isn’t enough to ensure safe travel in an area where the tracks run between steep slopes and Puget Sound.

Replacement buses will leave Everett Station at 6:15 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.; leave Mukilteo Station at 6:26 a.m. and 7:26 a.m.; and leave Edmonds Station at 6:41 and 7:41 a.m. Returning northbound, buses will leave King Street Station at 4:33 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. Additional service is available on Community Transit Route 416 in Edmonds, Route 417 in Mukilteo and Sound Transit Express Routes 510 and 512 in Everett.

Trains north of Seattle were previously suspended Christmas week when debris slid onto the tracks, and again part of last week.

The North corridor served only 1,600 riders a day last year, and spokesperson John Gallagher said Tuesday the coronavirus epidemic has reduced that ridership by about 80%.

The Sounder South line linking Lakewood, Tacoma and Seattle, which operates mainly through valleys, remains on schedule.