The King County Sheriff’s Office is defending its arrest of a man they described as disruptive at the Capitol Hill light-rail station Tuesday night, after a rider-tweeted video attracted 18,000 views and some comments accused police of escalating the incident.

The 57-second clip shows the tail end of the confrontation, when the young man was being pinned down on the floor of a train by a sheriff’s deputy and three of Sound Transit’s contracted security workers. The rider who posted the clip mistakenly wrote that officers trampled the man’s eyeglasses and wondered if the man was being punished merely for fare evasion. He was taken away without apparent injuries.

As the footage went viral, Metropolitan King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, of Bellevue, who is also a Sound Transit board member, called for answers about the incident. King County Metro Transit operates the Sound Transit light-rail trains in Seattle, and the sheriff’s office staffs the transit-police unit.

Capitol Hill Blog posted updates Wednesday that called the arrest a “violent tussle” but didn’t take sides.

The 31-year-old man in the confrontation was booked into jail for investigation of unlawful transit conduct and resisting arrest. He was banned from using local transit for 14 days.

In a statement late Wednesday, deputies said a sheriff’s sergeant noticed the man on the floor of a northbound train, saying he didn’t like the train seats and wanted to be at the same level as a dog on the train. A short time later, a fare-enforcement officer making her rounds cited him for nonpayment.

“The subject got very verbal and began yelling at fare enforcement and the sergeant, who tried to calm him down,” the sheriff’s statement said.

The sergeant ordered the man to leave at the Capitol Hill Station, but after some yelling he ran into another, southbound train and grabbed a vertical hand rail. The sergeant chased the man, pried his hand away and after more struggling “eventually took the subject down in the center aisle of the train where he continued to resist arrest,” the statement said.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said authorities handled the situation correctly and gave the man a chance to quietly leave.

“People are trying to get home, they don’t want to put up with someone screaming and yelling the whole time on the train,” he said.

Social-media posts in Seattle often question whether fare-enforcement officers should sweep the trains at all. King County’s audit department in April found that fare enforcement aboard Metro’s RapidRide buses fell disproportionately on homeless people, and poor people in general, who can’t afford the $124 fine. Almost no one paid the transit fines, the audit said.

On the other hand, King County pioneered the movement to provide discount fare cards to low-income households, at $1.50 per trip, through its ORCA LIFT program, while Seattle taxes are subsidizing free fares for all public-school students who obtain the designated ORCA card.

Metro is surveying customers and looking at reforms, such as a Metropolitan King County Council proposal to decriminalize fare evasion on buses so people could pay a $50 fine or do community service rather than be hauled into court.

The Seattle Transit Riders Union called the Tuesday incident “unacceptable” and a reason for Sound Transit to loosen its penalties, too.

Sound Transit reports fare-evasion rates around 3 percent to 4 percent, and says its fare sweeps serve security and passenger-comfort aims. Cities that neglected fare enforcement in the past, notably Portland, have seen evasion rates surpass 10 percent.