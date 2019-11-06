Lawsuits, bus-service cuts, shelved road projects — Washingtonians have heard many warnings about the fallout of Initiative 976, the measure to cut car-tab taxes that was leading in Tuesday’s election results.

On Wednesday, details were beginning to emerge as elected officials scrambled to address potential budget cuts.

King County Executive Dow Constantine said Wednesday he had asked the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to “prepare a lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of I-976,” but didn’t provide details. Sound Transit Board Chair John Marchione said that agency is likely to sue, too.

Cuts to Seattle bus service are possible, but details are still to come.

“It’s hard to know for sure what we’re going to be doing, but we are going to be making cuts,” said King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles.

I-976 aims to reduce various car-tab taxes across the state to $30 and repeal city authority to charge car-tab fees for local transportation projects. It also attempts to roll back car-tab taxes used by Sound Transit. Most of the initiative would take effect on Dec. 5.

The measure was leading with about 56% of the vote in Tuesday’s ballot count. Opponents did not concede Tuesday night, but the lead will be difficult for them to overcome.

“It is still too soon to say how the initiative’s effects will be felt by the traveling public,” said Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) spokeswoman Kris Rietmann Abrudan in a prepared statement. But the expected funding cuts will be a “significant loss,” she said.

In the next two years, state accounts that fund WSDOT will lose about $451 million out of a $6.7 billion biennial budget, according to WSDOT.

Seattle City Council members, currently in the middle of crafting their 2020 budget, are still mulling over how they may replace millions of city car-tab dollars that currently fund road maintenance and Metro bus service. Without replacement money, Metro could begin reducing bus service in March, the agency has said.

“Decisions have to be made very quickly,” said King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, who also sits on the Sound Transit board.

To avoid cuts, the county could reshuffle money, prepare a new tax package for voters or both.

Constantine said Wednesday there are “ongoing conversations about the possible use of onetime funding as a bridge until the Legislature acts or a replacement revenue package is presented to voters.”

“To be clear,” Constantine added, “using capital funds for operations — funds that should go to buying buses and building bases — is not good policy. If we spend it on operations, it is gone for good.”

Seattle car tabs and sales taxes that help fund Metro were already set to expire at the end of next year, but officials hadn’t indicated how they planned to craft a replacement. They could seek sales tax increases from city or county voters.

Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold floated the idea of using money from a proposed new tax on Uber and Lyft rides to replace the lost car tab money.

I-976 was the latest initiative on the ballot sponsored by Tim Eyman, a longtime anti-tax activist who now faces a campaign-finance lawsuit brought by the state attorney general. Eyman found support for the measure among voters angry about increasing vehicle registration costs or the way some of those taxes are calculated.

Drivers across the state pay flat car-tab fees levied by the state and some cities. In parts of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, voter-approved taxes mean even higher car-tab costs to fund Sound Transit light-rail construction.

The formula used to calculate those taxes overvalues many vehicles compared to the commonly used Kelley Blue Book, angering some vehicle owners. State lawmakers considered changing the formula for several years, but didn’t.

I-976 was trailing Tuesday in King County but leading by wide margins in Pierce and Snohomish counties. In a message to supporters, Eyman called the results a “repudiation of Sound Transit.”

Sound Transit hasn’t chosen its path forward yet, but Marchione said the agency is likely to sue to defend its car-tab tax revenues, which currently make up about 11% of annual income.

The strongest legal argument, he believes, will be that the agency’s bond contracts, to borrow money for construction, pledge the car-tab income as a source of funds to repay investors.

Marchione said the 18-member board will receive financial and legal briefings from staff Nov. 21, and he expects at least some of the legal discussion to occur in open session. (Washington state allows closed “executive sessions” to consider legal strategy and prospective litigation.)

Sound Transit successfully defended its car-tax income from an Eyman initiative, I-776 that statewide voters passed in 2002. The state Supreme Court ruled that the agency could continue collecting $30 a year per $10,000 of car value until 2028 despite the vote. Sound Transit had already sold construction bonds in 1999 that were to be repaid in part by car-tab income, and justices agreed with transit attorneys that bond contracts trumped I-776.

Advertising

The counter-argument is that plenty of other money flows into Sound Transit, which could retire or “defease” the bonds by cutting other spending, and still satisfy investor contracts. This would, of course, siphon cash from future projects, such as voter-approved tracks to Everett by 2036, or boost borrowing costs by millions or billions of dollars.

“Defeasement of bonds is irresponsible, it would delay the program and increase the cost of the projects dramatically,” Marchione said.

Sound Transit has already awarded construction contracts to build three lines by 2024 — to downtown Lynnwood, to downtown Redmond, and to the Federal Way Transit Center. Marchione signaled those remain full speed ahead. The eight-mile Northgate-to-Lynnwood line, for around $3 billion, is actually a Sound Transit 2 project passed way back in 2008, while the other two lines were approved in Sound Transit 3 in 2016.

“Any project that we have construction projects for, needs to go ahead and be completed, otherwise they’ll be very expensive,” he said. It’s the next wave of projects that are at risk, he said.

Some Sound Transit board members, notably Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, have said car-tab payers deserve relief, from a depreciation schedule that overvalues newer cars.

Another question is, would the cut really be as deep as Sound Transit says, even if I-976 prevails. The initiative text admits that of the $110 per $10,000 of vehicle value that Sound Transit collects, the first $30 will remain due to the Supreme Court case, and that the agency may also keep collecting the next $20.

Tax-cut supporter Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, suggested reviving his proposal that the 6.5% state tax on vehicle sales should be dedicated to transportation budgets, instead of going into the general fund. His previous legislation to do so didn’t pass in 2019.