Metro has said the simplified bus fares will make riding more convenient and reduce confusion that sometimes leads to boarding delays.

Beginning Sunday, King County Metro Transit will charge $2.75 for all adult fares, regardless of the time of day or distance traveled.

The Metropolitan King County Council voted to simplify bus fares last November.

Fares will change from a tiered system that charges $3.25 for a two-zone trip that crosses between the suburbs and Seattle during peak travel times, $2.75 for peak trips in one zone and $2.50 for off-peak travel.

Zones and peak-hour charges will be eliminated.

Reduced fares for young people and about 56,000 low-income adults using the ORCA LIFT program will remain at $1.50 a trip. The new fares will also not affect children, seniors using the Regional Reduced Fare Permit, or Access Transportation for people with special mobility needs.

For 65 percent of travelers, according to Metro, the cost of rides will either not change or be 50 cents cheaper.

Along with a small increase in subsidy programs, the new fare is expected to increase Metro’s operating revenues by $2.3 million in 2020. Fares currently cover 31 percent of operating costs.

The Seattle City Council voted Monday to give public high-school students free year-round rides on buses and light rail. The program now awaits approval from the Seattle School Board.

Metro has said the simplified bus fares will make riding more convenient and reduce confusion that sometimes leads to boarding delays.

Seattle has continued to grow its transit ridership, adding about 10,000 morning transit commuters last year.