King County Metro Transit is taking the reins off its circulating van fleets Monday in seven neighborhoods, so customers can go wherever they choose using a new app.

The enhanced service, rebranded as Metro Flex, is almost like a publicly supported Uber or Lyft trip, for the cost of a bus ride.

Metro Flex covers northern Kent, Tukwila, Renton Highlands, Rainier Beach/Skyway, Othello, Sammamish/Issaquah Highlands and Juanita. These places lack frequent full-size buses, have sizable ethnic-minority and low-income populations, or both. Their vans were previously known as Via, Pingo or Community Ride, and are being rewrapped with a mostly white Metro Flex design.

Until now, vans would only go to transit stations, or common hubs such as libraries, health care clinics or certain grocery stores. Now you can ask for any destination in the neighborhoods.

For instance, students can go directly to Rainier Beach High School rather than hop off at the Rainier Beach light-rail station and walk several blocks, explained Metro senior planner Casey Gifford.

Since launching its van venture in 2019, Metro has found that a limited-destination menu seemed arbitrary. Some customers complained. “What if one of the destinations is QFC, but they want to go to Safeway because Cheerios is on sale?” Gifford said.

Travelers order a van on the Metro Flex app minutes before they want to go. It will give them a nearby pickup spot, and maybe inform them of good bus options. Download the app at either Google Play or the Apple App Store. Customers can ask for a wheelchair accessible van.

Metro Flex honors fare discounts, including the $1 rate for seniors, people with disabilities and low-income riders with an ORCA LIFT discount card. Youth ride free, while full adult fare is $2.75. Metro Flex users can transfer free to buses and light rail.

With added versatility, Metro could improve upon its current ridership of 6,200 passengers per week, comparable to one minor bus route.

Metro operates other specialized services such as Des Moines Route 635 between the marina, the warehouse district and Angle Lake Station; a long distance Snoqualmie River Valley shuttle in partnership with the Snoqualmie Tribe; and Trailhead Direct service to busy hiking spots. The county will spend $88 million in 2023-24 to provide on-demand and alternative services, within the total transit budget of $3.2 billion, paid mainly by local sales taxes.

Some experiments have failed. For example, Metro ceased on-demand vans in West Seattle and Eastgate, which saw almost no ridership. Such failures will happen sometimes in the quest to learn what works, Gifford has told her peers at the Washington State Ridesharing Organization.

A potentially busy market exists in northern Kent, where vans crisscross a vast zone from the Green River to East Hill and Kentridge High School. The area teems with apartments but standard bus routes haven’t kept up. Kent in 2023 is nothing like the semirural valley of 40 years ago, said De’Sean Quinn, Metro assistant general manager.

“We’ve heard about basically the suburbanization of poverty, ‘Drive until you qualify.’ How do we promote using transit as an option for people?” Quinn said. “We’re providing the service where it’s needed.” He’s hoping Metro Flex trip data will guide further transit improvements.