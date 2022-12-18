Several King County Metro routes will be suspended Monday as a result of manufacturing issues in some buses.
The suspended routes are routes 9, 15, 17, 18, 29, 64, 121, 162, 177, 301 and 304. Two weeks ago, King County Metro announced it had proactively removed 126 buses out of its 1,500-vehicle fleet after two operators identified a manufacturing issue in the steering system in some vehicles.
The identified issue did not lead to accidents or injuries, according to King County Metro.
Alternatives to the suspended routes can be viewed on the King County Metro website.
While planning a trip, riders can:
- Use “Text for Departures” by texting their bus stop number to 62550.
- Sign up for Transit Alerts via email or text.
- Follow @kcmetroalerts on Twitter for route alerts, cancellations and delays.
- Visit TripPlanner.kingcounty.gov and/or use other map apps
- Call Metro’s customer service office, which is open on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, at 206-553-3000.
