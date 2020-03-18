King County Metro is considering cutting bus service by about 25% amid the spread of the novel coronavirus and social distancing measures that have contributed to plummeting ridership, Metropolitan King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski said Wednesday.

The changes are expected to take effect Monday.

Dembowski said he learned of the plans from Metro’s general manager. Metro would review the equity impacts to ensure cuts were not disproportionately hurting people in low-income and transit-dependent areas, Dembowski said.

A Metro spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The cuts are “the right thing to do,” Dembowski said. “I think everyone is seeing we’re running a lot of empty buses [but] we want to make sure we have enough service to keep people’s ability to get around … and honor distancing recommendations. We don’t want to reduce service to such a degree where you end up with crowded buses.”

Ridership fell 45% last Thursday compared to the same time last year and Metro said it expected ridership to continue to decrease. Metro gets about 15% of its revenue from fares.

Metro has undertaken new cleaning and sanitizing protocols, and closed its in-person customer-service offices in the wake of the outbreak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.