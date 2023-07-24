As King County Metro struggles to fill its ranks of drivers and mechanics, the agency has a new, tentative agreement on wages with the union that both sides hope can attract new workers and bolster service.

If approved by the local chapter of the Amalgamated Transit Union — and subsequently ratified by the Metropolitan King County Council — the three-year agreement would represent at least a 15.2% raise over the time period that could go up to 17.1% depending on inflation and the cost of living, said Ken Price, ATU Local 587’s president. That’s an uptick from the last contract, which saw a roughly 10% raise over three years.

Additionally, members could earn up to $5,000 in bonuses. The contract includes a $2,500 “appreciation” check as well as a $2,500 retention incentive that anyone can earn if they stay with the agency until the end of 2024. Some neighboring bus agencies already offer signing bonuses, including Snohomish County Community Transit’s $5,000.

The union’s roughly 4,200 members will be voting between now and Aug. 14.

The union and Metro had been in negotiations for more than a year. The last contract expired in October. If approved, members would see a retroactive 7.7% raise immediately and then a 6% raise in November. The third and final year of the contract would have a minimum 2% raise that could reach up to 4% to reflect the cost of living.

The two sides were close to bringing in a federal mediator.

Price said he thinks the contract is a good one.

“If I sound kind of excited, I am,” he said.

The contract also allows part-time hires to move up the pay scale more quickly, an effort to make the job more attractive to people who only want to work a few hours a day. “We need to get workers in here and we need to increase the service back,” Price added. “All across the board, we need mechanics.”

Said Michelle Allison, Metro’s general manager, in a statement: “Reaching a tentative agreement at the bargaining table marks a key milestone in our longstanding partnership and demonstrates our shared commitment to invest in the members of the country’s finest public transportation workforce.”

The agreement has sacrifices on the union’s part. Price said he’s heard more concerns from members than he was anticipating.

For one, workers would have fewer opportunities to reshape their schedules. Currently, operators and mechanics have the chance, three times a year, to pick routes or placements based on seniority. This contract would reduce that to two, guaranteeing a six-month stint on a given assignment.

Additionally, workers can currently bank and carry over up to 100 hours of compensatory time off. That would go down to 80 hours, which could reduce the amount of time people could take off work. Those compromises could present a real issue to people in the union.

“I thought it was going to be received a little bit better than what it was,” Price said.

Staffing shortages and supply chain snags have reduced King County Metro services. The agency announced in May it would cancel 20 routes in September and reduce service on another 12 as part of an effort to make its schedule more reliable and predictable. Some of those changes have taken effect earlier than planned.

Metro needs both operators and mechanics. In a presentation to the King County Council last week, Allison said the agency needs to add the equivalent of more than 200 full-time operators to meet its fall targets, as well as around another 10 mechanics.

Allison acknowledged that more of the agency’s fleet is sidelined for mechanical needs that at any point in memory. Around 35% of all buses are consistently unavailable, she said; on one day last month, 42% were unable to leave the base, resulting in canceled routes.

Metro blames shipment backlogs of hybrid-electric bus parts for part of the maintenance queue, but staffing is also a major factor. The agency recently offered a hiring fast-track to former employees who’d been fired for refusing to comply with the county’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. So far, 21 people have expressed interest in returning, Allison said.