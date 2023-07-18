Most of King County Metro’s large capital projects take longer than planned, an audit found, the result of poor communication, siloed departments, lack of opportunities to correct course, cloudy prioritization and not enough data collection and documentation.

The risk of such consistently stretched-out timelines is that Metro won’t deliver the bus service it promises or achieve the bus electrification goals it set for itself.

The report, released Tuesday by the King County Auditor’s Office, looked at 100 discrete projects — each over $1 million — between 2016 and 2022 and includes 19 recommendations for speeding up delivery. These projects do not include ongoing work, such as bus maintenance. Instead, they are projects with a defined end, such as RapidRide corridors, replacement of the ORCA kiosks, base construction and charging stations for electric buses.

The majority took longer than planned, with most lagging 15% behind schedule, the audit found. The RapidRide H Line between West Seattle and Burien, for example, was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but only began running buses this year.

The audit comes on the precipice of a major new infusion of cash into Metro’s capital program; King County set aside $1.6 billion in its 2023-2024 budget to fund its next six years of planned construction, nearly doubling its previous budget. Much of that is set to go toward buying new electric buses and charging stations and improving service through RapidRide lines.

Of concern, however, is Metro’s ability to get those dollars out the door. Since 2017, Metro has underspent its budget by 33% and in some years by much more than that. That underspending is not the result of cost savings, but instead reflects the drawn-out nature of projects borne out of clunky workflows.

Advertising

As timelines stretch out, the end cost could very well be much higher as inflation takes its toll.

Metro, as with every local government agency, has faced serious headwinds dating to 2020, when COVID lockdowns shut down work zones and then a monthslong concrete strike ground many projects to a halt.

The audit acknowledged some of these challenges, but said the agency still bears much of the responsibility.

County auditors blamed lacking or inefficient advanced planning and execution for the systemic delays. Topping the list of problems is a lackluster “continuous improvement” program, meaning Metro can and should have a stronger system for identifying and correcting potential issues that turn up during planning and construction. Staff reported to investigators that they would raise issues but their concerns wouldn’t be acknowledged.

The report also flagged communication breakdowns, particularly between departments, which make it more difficult to address delays. Staff are often unclear how to act on priorities or how and when to escalate concerns. For example, one project manager found that, between 2005 and 2021, Metro could have been doing more analysis of underground risks during construction to avoid delays, but there wasn’t a strong enough process to communicate those concerns.

“Without addressing these gaps in communication, Metro Transit is less likely to successfully implement the changes necessary to overcome the challenges it faces delivering projects to improve mobility across King County,” the report said.

Advertising

Metro keeps databases to track progress of major projects. However, investigators found they would sometimes go without updates or that some necessary documentation would not be submitted at all. As a result, Metro is hindered in its ability to monitor project progress or course-correct along the way, the authors wrote.

Based on available documentation, Metro appears to often finish its projects close to their planned budget. But investigators raised concerns that Metro’s baseline estimates would sometimes go under-recorded, making it difficult to pinpoint exactly how much initial estimates vary from final costs.

Management at Metro also may be overestimating how quickly the agency can deliver on its capital program, casting doubt on any current and future forecasts. This is especially true in the current moment, when staffing issues are endemic.

Little of what’s contained in the audit is a surprise to Metro. The auditor’s office has monitored capital spending and raised several of these issues in the past. In its response, Metro staff agreed with all 19 recommendations for improving communication, process and documentation. In 2019, Metro launched an effort to grease the tracks and speed up completion of large-scale construction work, which the audit found resulted in some improvement, but did not eliminate the problems.

In a letter, Metro’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Hills said Metro is launching a “business transformation” program to meet the agency’s long-term goals.

“Transforming out capital delivery is a key element of that effort,” she wrote.