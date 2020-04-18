A King County Metro bus driver has died from complications of COVID-19, according to the agency.

The driver, 59-year-old Samina Hameed, died Thursday at Overlake Hospital, Metro told drivers in a poster placed at some transit bases.

“With this news, we encounter the grief and pain of loss so many have tragically experienced during this pandemic,” Metro General Manager Rob Gannon said in a separate message to employees.

Hameed had been employed by Metro since 2017 and worked out of Bellevue Base and East Base, Gannon’s message said. Her husband is also a Metro operator and the two have three children and a daughter-in-law.

In a statement to The Seattle Times, Metro declined to share details but said the agency is “deeply saddened by the passing of one of our employees.”

“The family has requested that we respect their privacy and not provide additional information externally at this time,” Metro said. “Metro and our entire community are deeply thankful for their service. Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues, as we look to do everything we can to support them.”

Advertising

Hameed is the first Metro bus driver to die amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Scott Ryan, a Community Transit bus driver in Snohomish County, died last month after contracting the virus.

While most people are self-isolating and working remotely, transit is deemed an essential service, and Metro has called its drivers among the “first responders” to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an employee bulletin last month, Gannon said Metro drivers who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have not shown symptoms, were expected to continue to report to work. However, the bulletin said people in high-risk categories, such as those older than 60 or with underlying medical conditions, should stay home even if they have no symptoms.

Drivers have pushed Metro to take more safety precautions, and a union leader earlier this month said drivers “are out there feeling a little scared, and afraid, out there by themselves.”