Using Kelley Blue Book to calculate car-tab taxes would violate the state Constitution, but other car-tab tax cuts included in Initiative 976 should be allowed to take effect, a King County judge said in an order issued Thursday.

Even so, drivers awaiting a tax break should be prepared to keep waiting.

Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson indicated in the order that he plans to lift the injunction he previously issued that stopped I-976 from taking effect. But he will wait to do so until another hearing scheduled March 27, where the city of Seattle and others are likely to argue that the measure should stay paused.

Ferguson’s order is the latest in a drawn-out legal battle over Initiative 976, the Tim Eyman-sponsored ballot measure to cut car-tab taxes. Voters statewide approved the initiative in November, but it has been tied up in legal challenges and has not taken effect. Seattle, King County and others argue the measure is unconstitutional.

The judge found that two sections of the initiative, which would have required the state to calculate car-tab taxes based on Kelley Blue Book, are unconstitutional and severed from the initiative. But he had previously upheld the majority of the initiative.

In a tweet, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who is defending the initiative, said the order indicates I-976 will “largely take effect March 27, unless the judge takes further action.”

The Seattle City Attorney’s Office, which is challenging the initiative, said in statement the judge “invalidated a major portion of I-976, by agreeing with the City and its coalition partners including King County that the Kelley Blue Book provisions were unconstitutional. We continue to believe that mentioning Kelley Blue Book in the ballot title renders the entire Initiative unconstitutional.”