SEATAC — Students are making their way to River Ridge Elementary on new sidewalks this fall, instead of risking their lives walking on the roadside next to cars and trucks.

Unlike many public works jobs in the Puget Sound region, this one got done on time. The Kent School District, city of SeaTac and contractor Northwest Cascade met a demanding deadline: Build nearly the entire 1,500-foot sidewalk in under nine weeks, between the end of classes June 23 and the start of this school year Aug. 23.

“In my opinion, they kept their promise,” said neighbor Joe Vinson, who prodded local officials to add sidewalks since the building opened two years ago. “That was the number one priority for this community.”

The 1,500-foot walkway represents a small step toward solving a state and national shortage. Washington state doesn’t have a database of deficient school walk zones, but one clue is that cities requested state money to help fix 165 school walk zone sites during 2023-25, of which 38 were awarded grants this June.

At River Ridge Elementary, high above the Green River Valley, about 100 students live in apartments south of the school, which opened in fall 2021. For two years, 30 to 50 kids walked the paved shoulder of Military Road South, a two-lane arterial parallel to Interstate 5, with only stripes and curves between children and cars. Others were driven by parents, and a few walked around a dog park. In this area, the Kent School District stretches slightly across the Kent city limit into SeaTac.

Holding a “Best Dad Ever” coffee mug, Vinson pushed his 8-month-old daughter, Gigi, in a stroller last week, while fifth grade son Quentin walked alongside. Without new sidewalks a stroller would be impossible, he said. Even before the baby, the Vinsons sometimes drove Quentin the four blocks from their side street to campus, “especially when it’s rainy and dark,” Joe recalled.

The speed limit is 35 mph most hours, and 20 mph when signs flash yellow at school travel times. SeaTac sometimes deploys traffic police but doesn’t use automated enforcement cameras, which at least 19 other cities have authorized.

For the first week of classes, students had to walk on a packed-earth surface. The city of SeaTac sent a flagger to alternate cars on one road lane during school walk times, providing a 15-foot safety margin. Principal Trish Stallard greeted children each morning.

By last week, crews completed the whole sidewalk except a final piece at the SeaTac/Kent city limit, where a retaining wall was needed between the slope and new surface.

“Fastest job ever! How do you like it?” exclaimed David Bussard, the Kent schools’ capital and operations director, as a few schoolkids and parents walked past.

A paved bike lane, handrails in steep areas, and lights aimed at the sidewalk will be added within weeks, said Steve Johnson, SeaTac public works inspector. Plants will be nonirrigated and drought resistant: Adirondack crabapple for shade canopy, hardy geraniums for color, Point Reyes shrubs for evergreen ground cover.

Final costs will exceed their original $2 million estimate, though Bussard said he can’t provide a total yet because work isn’t complete.

This spring the Kent School District budgeted up to $3.5 million, including the $2.3 million construction contract, from a bond measure approved in 2016, according to School Board meeting minutes. Among other complications, the builders avoided a buried water main, and must install a long drainage pipe, connected downhill into stormwater mains, instead of using a small roadside ravine as a cheaper bioswale.

Bussard said that to his knowledge, this is the first time a school district in Washington spent its own funds to build municipal sidewalks off-campus. Districts have often been required to spend on signals, drainage, intersection upgrades, and frontage roads or sidewalks, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

SeaTac provided $264,086 to acquire strips of land, and $15,086 in design services, said city spokesperson Kyle Moore. A $300,000 state complete-streets grant should cover that, with a small leftover amount for other SeaTac sites, Moore said. SeaTac will build another sidewalk project in 2024 for Madrona Elementary, in the Highline School District.

Locally and nationally, fewer children walk or bike to school than past generations, a trend many communities seek to change, citing goals of public and environmental health.

An estimated 40% of K-8 students in Washington are driven to school by parents, while 12% walk and bike, and the rest ride either a school bus or transit, state surveys say.

Shortages of school bus drivers have forced some districts to stretch the walk zone, as far as 1½ miles from campus where district transportation isn’t provided, said Janine Koffel, safer-speed program manager for the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. That could mean more children along the roadsides, she said.

By holding speeds to 20 mph in school zones, and 25 mph on surrounding arterials, drivers can better avoid kids crossing the street, or even if students unexpectedly step into traffic lanes, she said.

The commission is analyzing data from 130 schools, and so far, it appears the majority of drivers, including school bus operators, exceed 20 mph limits, she said. When struck at 25 mph most pedestrians live, but survival drops to half at 40 mph. A statewide “high visibility enforcement” day is scheduled Sept. 11 to place extra traffic cops near schools, said Koffel.

This year, 417 people died on Washington roads through July 31, four more than the first seven months of 2022, when 750 lives were lost the whole year.

More pedestrian improvements will arrive in the next 15 years, when some of the state’s new carbon taxes (being passed on from Big Oil to consumers at the gas pumps) are allocated to walk-bike and transit station projects. The Legislature’s Move Ahead Washington program, passed in 2022, provided $35 million to school-zones this year, part of a total $290 million by 2037.

Vinson is running for SeaTac City Council this year. One lesson for other communities, he said, is that cities must reach out to school officials long before new campuses open, to guarantee a place for kids to walk.